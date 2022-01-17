Commerce Bank Has $390,000 Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 13.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 15.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 12.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS opened at $63.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.25. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $65.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

