Commerce Bank Cuts Stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 661.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 44.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 35.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in AMERISAFE in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

AMSF opened at $55.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.32. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.56 and a 1 year high of $67.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.34.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.42 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 27.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMSF. TheStreet lowered AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities cut their target price on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

