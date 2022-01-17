Commerce Bank Buys 399 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in UDR were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in UDR by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in UDR by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR stock opened at $58.58 on Monday. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

A number of research analysts have commented on UDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.61.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

