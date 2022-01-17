Commerce Bank Boosts Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,692 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in First Solar were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in First Solar by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in First Solar by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $83.02 on Monday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.84.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,523 shares of company stock valued at $376,014. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital increased their price target on First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.