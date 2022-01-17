Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th. Analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $351.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $74.50 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.71%.

Several research firms have commented on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $67.97.

In other news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

