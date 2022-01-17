Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,212 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 23.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 10.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,721 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $51.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $46.29 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

