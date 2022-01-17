Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) & Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Head to Head Analysis

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Colliers International Group and Claros Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colliers International Group -10.94% -71.11% -12.32% Claros Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Colliers International Group and Claros Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colliers International Group 0 1 8 0 2.89 Claros Mortgage Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

Colliers International Group presently has a consensus target price of $161.38, indicating a potential upside of 16.31%. Claros Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $18.63, indicating a potential upside of 3.36%. Given Colliers International Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Colliers International Group is more favorable than Claros Mortgage Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.3% of Colliers International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Colliers International Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Colliers International Group and Claros Mortgage Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colliers International Group $2.79 billion 2.13 $49.07 million ($9.22) -15.05 Claros Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Colliers International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Claros Mortgage Trust.

Dividends

Colliers International Group pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Claros Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Colliers International Group pays out -3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Colliers International Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Colliers International Group beats Claros Mortgage Trust on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes the costs of global administrative functions and corporate head office. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

