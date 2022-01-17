Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,346 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Colfax were worth $10,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Colfax by 385.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Colfax from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $44.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.63, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $36.72 and a twelve month high of $54.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.44 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 6,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $336,146.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 7,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $394,334.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,896 shares of company stock worth $3,708,465 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

