Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $95.00 target price on the information technology service provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $93.00.

CTSH has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $87.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $92.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 187,332 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,288 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,274 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 651,539 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $45,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.