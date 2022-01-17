Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CGNX. Cowen lowered their price target on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded Cognex from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Cognex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.63. Cognex has a 52 week low of $69.35 and a 52 week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.32 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

In other news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cognex by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.