Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Given New C$126.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$126.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.92% from the company’s current price.

CCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$132.00.

TSE:CCA traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$98.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,780. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$100.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$110.06. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$95.99 and a 1 year high of C$123.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.76, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.98 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$632.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$622.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 9.569999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

