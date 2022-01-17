Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 177 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,576,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901,310. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.34 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.20.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.