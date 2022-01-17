Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $588,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.47. 6,465,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,193,640. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $83.18 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.97.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

