Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 25,461 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,225.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 121,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 111,911 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on RCKT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

Shares of RCKT stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $18.77. 46,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,430. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

