Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Acquires 3,060 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in CSX were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.03.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $36.44. The stock had a trading volume of 13,695,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,222,590. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

