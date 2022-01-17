Coats Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Short Interest Update

Coats Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the December 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 80.5 days.

CGGGF remained flat at $$0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. Coats Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21.

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial threads. The firm provides apparel, footwear, and accessories threads. It also offers performance materials including technical threads and yarn used in a range of industries such as automotive, household and recreation, medical, health and food, safety, telecoms, oil and gas, conductive, and composites.

