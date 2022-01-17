Coats Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Short Interest Update

Coats Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the December 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 80.5 days.
CGGGF remained flat at $$0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. Coats Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21.
Coats Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.