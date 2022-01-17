CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.67 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CME Group in a report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $6.67 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.62. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.55 EPS.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CME. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.82.

CME Group stock opened at $223.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group has a 12 month low of $177.73 and a 12 month high of $232.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.43.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 10,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in CME Group by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 89,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,428,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $471,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.