Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $100.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.11.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.73.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.66, for a total transaction of $9,833,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $9,100,322.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 652,580 shares of company stock worth $107,096,577 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

