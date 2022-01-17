Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 96.2% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.22. 3,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,667. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $31.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.80.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of SCENESSE, its proprietary photoprotective drug. It also offers drugs for the treatment of various skin disorders. The company was founded by Robert Thomas Dorr on December 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

