Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Analytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. Clearwater Analytics has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.89 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 66,297 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,505,604.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 822,031 shares of company stock worth $17,550,818.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $42,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $31,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $5,122,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $536,000. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

