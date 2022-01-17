Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Analytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.
Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. Clearwater Analytics has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $27.68.
In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 66,297 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,505,604.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 822,031 shares of company stock worth $17,550,818.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $42,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $31,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $5,122,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $536,000. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.
Clearwater Analytics Company Profile
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
