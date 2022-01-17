Cleanaway Waste Management (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Rating Increased to Buy at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cleanaway Waste Management (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have $3.30 target price on the stock.

Cleanaway Waste Management stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. Cleanaway Waste Management has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08.

About Cleanaway Waste Management

Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd. engages in the provision of total waste management, industrial, and environment services. It operates through the following segments: Solid Waste Services, Liquid Waste and Health Services, and Industrial Services and Waste Services. The Solid Waste Services segment includes commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for all types of solid waste stream and ownership and management of waste transfer stations and landfills.

