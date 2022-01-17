Cleanaway Waste Management (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Rating Increased to Buy at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cleanaway Waste Management (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have $3.30 target price on the stock.
Cleanaway Waste Management stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. Cleanaway Waste Management has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08.
About Cleanaway Waste Management
