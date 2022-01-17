Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Position Raised by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,800 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,141,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,131,000 after purchasing an additional 458,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,959,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,971,267,000 after purchasing an additional 393,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,776,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,918,000 after purchasing an additional 151,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,617,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,405,000 after purchasing an additional 427,826 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $56.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.57.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Barclays raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

