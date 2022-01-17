Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.66) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 220 ($2.99) to GBX 230 ($3.12) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.48) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 250 ($3.39) to GBX 300 ($4.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.41) to GBX 300 ($4.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 293.33 ($3.98).

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.