Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,590 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of CBRE Group worth $40,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 166.7% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 54.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 296,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,917,000 after buying an additional 105,182 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 43.8% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 131,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 11,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE opened at $103.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.71 and a 200-day moving average of $98.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

