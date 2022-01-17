Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 11.1% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 242.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,806,000 after buying an additional 1,258,832 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 25.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 40.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE C opened at $66.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.80. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.77.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

