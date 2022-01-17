Citigroup Inc. Has $51.01 Million Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,172,289 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 196,735 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of UBS Group worth $51,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in UBS Group by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 34.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

UBS stock opened at $19.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.05.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

