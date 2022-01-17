Citigroup Inc. Buys 166,431 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,431 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Targa Resources worth $42,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRGP. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 156.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,865.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130 over the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $57.78 on Monday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.65 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 2.87.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

