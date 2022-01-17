CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,948 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CIT Group worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CIT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,646,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,679,000 after acquiring an additional 95,823 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in CIT Group by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,735,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,053,000 after buying an additional 1,514,671 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CIT Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,290,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,747,000 after buying an additional 181,447 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 112.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CIT Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,708,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,145,000 after purchasing an additional 38,102 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th.

In related news, Director Sheila A. Stamps sold 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $400,916.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John J. Fawcett sold 15,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,158 shares of company stock worth $1,869,067 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CIT opened at $53.50 on Monday. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $56.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.07. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.39. CIT Group had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

