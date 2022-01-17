Cingulate Inc’s (NASDAQ:CING) Quiet Period To End on January 17th

Cingulate’s (NASDAQ:CING) quiet period is set to end on Monday, January 17th. Cingulate had issued 4,166,666 shares in its public offering on December 8th. The total size of the offering was $24,999,996 based on an initial share price of $6.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on Cingulate in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cingulate alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CING opened at $2.60 on Monday. Cingulate has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.15.

Cingulate Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release(TM) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of pharmaceutical products. Cingulate Inc is based in KANSAS CITY, Kan.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.