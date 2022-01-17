CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Down 47.0% in December

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the December 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CMCT stock opened at $7.52 on Monday. CIM Commercial Trust has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $17.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. Analysts predict that CIM Commercial Trust will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.11%.

In other CIM Commercial Trust news, major shareholder Cim Capital, Llc bought 180,871 shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $4,521,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 535,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $847,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 21,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 465,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 18,316 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 140,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

