Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the December 15th total of 143,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

CIOXY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Cielo in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cielo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th.

Get Cielo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CIOXY opened at $0.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.49. Cielo has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $0.91.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter. Cielo had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0112 per share. This represents a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Cielo’s payout ratio is 57.15%.

Cielo Company Profile

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.