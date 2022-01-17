CIBC Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,776,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $55.83 on Monday. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.92.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BBWI shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.63.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

