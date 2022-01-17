CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.54 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,302 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3,760.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $129.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.85 and its 200-day moving average is $96.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.53. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.13 and a twelve month high of $129.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

In related news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.52.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

