CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.33 Million Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,968 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 73.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,459,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 18.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.88, for a total transaction of $7,452,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total transaction of $18,435,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,099 shares of company stock worth $50,177,623 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HUBS opened at $462.20 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.78 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $705.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $687.63.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus increased their price target on HubSpot from $930.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $953.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $797.08.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

