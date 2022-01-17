CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 88 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,585,728,000 after purchasing an additional 54,153 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,861,000 after purchasing an additional 291,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $331,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,627,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 589,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,088,000 after purchasing an additional 105,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $473.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $525.87 and a 200 day moving average of $507.62. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.54. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $642.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $512.92.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

