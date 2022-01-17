CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 2,057 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UAL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $46.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average is $46.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.48. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The business’s revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($8.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.92.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

