Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Short Interest Up 111.6% in December

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, an increase of 111.6% from the December 15th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,527,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,572,000 after acquiring an additional 262,839 shares during the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,455,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,145,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 480,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 136,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,795,000. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVII opened at $9.73 on Monday. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.80.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

