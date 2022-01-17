China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 76.8% from the December 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZNH traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.10. 22,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. China Southern Airlines has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.44.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that China Southern Airlines will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.