Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CQP. Barclays cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $46.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.03. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 274.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3,271.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,337 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,893,000 after buying an additional 1,881,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after purchasing an additional 261,203 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,250,789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,397,000 after purchasing an additional 167,212 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 906,224 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 36.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,384,000 after purchasing an additional 230,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.