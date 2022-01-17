Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools and specialty food stores. Its product portfolio includes artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, hormone-free protein, truffles, caviar, and chocolate. It also offers cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. Chefs’ Warehouse Holdings, LLC is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.61. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 2.29. Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Pappas sold 300,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $10,596,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,000 shares of company stock worth $10,668,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter valued at $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 53.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

