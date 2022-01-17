Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) Insider Paul Abberley Purchases 32 Shares

Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) insider Paul Abberley acquired 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 515 ($6.99) per share, with a total value of £164.80 ($223.70).

Paul Abberley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Paul Abberley acquired 29 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 515 ($6.99) per share, with a total value of £149.35 ($202.73).

On Friday, November 12th, Paul Abberley acquired 29 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 515 ($6.99) per share, with a total value of £149.35 ($202.73).

Shares of CAY stock remained flat at $GBX 515 ($6.99) on Monday. 18,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,280. The stock has a market capitalization of £268.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 513.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 479.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Charles Stanley Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 280 ($3.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 520 ($7.06).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Charles Stanley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.60%.

Charles Stanley Group Company Profile

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

