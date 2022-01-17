CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Short Interest Up 106.3% in December

CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 106.3% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEI opened at $0.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82. CGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.
CGE Energy Company Profile
