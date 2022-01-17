CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Short Interest Up 106.3% in December

CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 106.3% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEI opened at $0.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82. CGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

CGE Energy Company Profile

CGE Energy, Inc engages in the provision of energy solutions. The firm engineers and implements energy projects that reduces the energy and operating costs. Its services include installing energy efficient LED lighting, solar panels, wind generation and other energy management technologies. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Brighton, MI.

