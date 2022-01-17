CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Update

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the December 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CFBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 298,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,621 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in CF Bankshares by 19.9% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 119,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 19,735 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CF Bankshares by 13.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CF Bankshares by 28.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CFBK opened at $20.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $109.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.71. CF Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 18.16%. As a group, analysts expect that CF Bankshares will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

