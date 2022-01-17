CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €126.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €126.00 ($143.18) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CWC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €164.00 ($186.36) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €141.00 ($160.23) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

ETR:CWC opened at €109.20 ($124.09) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €93.50 ($106.25) and a 12-month high of €138.40 ($157.27). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €126.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €124.50.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

