Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Piper Sandler

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $114.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CDAY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ceridian HCM from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.58.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $82.83 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.72 and a 200-day moving average of $108.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.91 and a beta of 1.36.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.72 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $665,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 542,728 shares of company stock worth $57,800,612 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,356,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,270,000 after buying an additional 98,972 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,719,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,047,000 after buying an additional 53,779 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,645,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,451,000 after buying an additional 47,989 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,144,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,340,000 after purchasing an additional 480,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,726,000 after purchasing an additional 587,825 shares in the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

