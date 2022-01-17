Centrality (CENNZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $142.71 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 17th. Centrality has a total market cap of $142.71 million and $1.10 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Centrality has traded up 16.3% against the dollar. One Centrality coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00056396 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality (CENNZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

