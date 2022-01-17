Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) PT Lowered to $51.00

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.50.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $44.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average is $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $36.31 and a one year high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $739.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 48,992.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 812,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,937,000 after acquiring an additional 810,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 12.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,261,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,850,000 after acquiring an additional 467,143 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 76.8% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 804,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,851,000 after acquiring an additional 349,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,029,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,516,000 after purchasing an additional 194,297 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 102.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 331,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,760,000 after acquiring an additional 167,562 shares in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

