Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Short Interest Up 51.9% in December

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the December 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CNTG opened at $4.52 on Monday. Centogene has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of -2.05.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.49). Centogene had a negative net margin of 14.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.32%. The company had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Centogene will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Centogene by 213.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Centogene during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Centogene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Centogene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centogene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Centogene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

