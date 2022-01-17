CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $47.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services that help clients better manage their finances and employees. CBIZ provides its clients with financial services including accounting, tax, financial advisory, government health care consulting, risk advisory, merger and acquisition advisory, real estate consulting, and valuation services. Employee services include employee benefits consulting, property and casualty insurance, retirement plan consulting, payroll, life insurance, HR consulting, and executive recruitment. As one of the nation’s largest brokers of employee benefits and property and casualty insurance, and one of the largest accounting and valuation companies in the United States, the Company’s services are provided through nearly 100 Company offices in 32 states. “

Get CBIZ alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $40.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CBIZ has a 52-week low of $25.79 and a 52-week high of $41.01.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.24 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CBIZ will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in CBIZ by 1.7% in the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CBIZ by 1.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in CBIZ by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CBIZ by 23.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CBIZ by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBIZ (CBZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.