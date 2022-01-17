Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to post $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.96. Cathay General Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cathay General Bancorp.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of CATY stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.91. The company had a trading volume of 212,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average of $41.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.37. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $46.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $128,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 145.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 23.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.